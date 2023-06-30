Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,002,300 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 7,932,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 968.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of Haidilao International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Shares of Haidilao International stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. Haidilao International has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

