Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $307.98 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

