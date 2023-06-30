Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hammerhead Energy Price Performance

Shares of HHRS stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Hammerhead Energy has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy ( NASDAQ:HHRS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hammerhead Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $606,714,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $5,560,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

