Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

