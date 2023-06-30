Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $210.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.36.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

