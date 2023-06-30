Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $227,000 Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,641.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,728,000 after buying an additional 1,270,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,519,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,935,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $16,264,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.91 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.02%.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

