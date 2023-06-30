Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $284,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Union Pacific by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $204.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.81. The company has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

