Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $76,000 Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 437.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after buying an additional 11,177,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,280,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,105,000 after acquiring an additional 175,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,193,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,543,000 after purchasing an additional 242,987 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $21.93 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

