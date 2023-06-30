Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 8.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STE opened at $220.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $227.36.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

