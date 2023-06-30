Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 103 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 214.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $862.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $737.29 and its 200 day moving average is $646.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

