Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 1,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Stock Down 1.3 %

NGG stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.3458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

NGG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.89) to GBX 1,280 ($16.27) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.35) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.62) to GBX 1,275 ($16.21) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

