Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 125 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

