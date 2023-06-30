Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 225 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth $1,546,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

