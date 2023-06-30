Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 280 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average is $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

