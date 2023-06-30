Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 364 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

