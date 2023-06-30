Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 37 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,618,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH opened at $386.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $387.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

