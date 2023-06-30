Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 500 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Standex International were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 565.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standex International by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Standex International Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $80,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $80,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $161,374.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,204 shares of company stock worth $3,716,020. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

SXI stock opened at $140.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.50.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Standex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

