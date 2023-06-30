Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 978 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $44.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. 888 restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

