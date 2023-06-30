Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14,108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 49,240 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intrepid Potash

In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $835,904.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,635,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,655,403.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $835,904.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,635,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,655,403.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $863,248.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,677,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,021,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE:IPI opened at $22.44 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $295.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.03.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $86.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

