Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,944 Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Stock Down 1.7 %

SRAD stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 318.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

About Sportradar Group

(Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.