Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 12,051 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Performance

GGB stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.63. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Gerdau Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.