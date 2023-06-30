Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DWX opened at $34.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

