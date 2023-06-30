Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $585,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,191 shares in the company, valued at $43,689,592.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,037,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,026 shares of company stock worth $2,556,128 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.14. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.20.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

