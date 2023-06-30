Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 107.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in LivaNova by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

LivaNova Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $66.73.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

