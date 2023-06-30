Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 62.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Up 3.4 %

OVV opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.