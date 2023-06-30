Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in Prologis by 12.2% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.9% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.62.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

