Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $384,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 15,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after acquiring an additional 275,450 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 301,351 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in CubeSmart by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

