Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $556,000 Investment in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after purchasing an additional 180,197 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after purchasing an additional 517,110 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,982,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,640,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,694,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.
Shares of NYSE PD opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
