Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in GDS by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GDS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 316.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

GDS Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $10.92 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $350.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.