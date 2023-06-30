Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,735 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,371 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,984,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,965,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

MUFG stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUFG. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Stories

