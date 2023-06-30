Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 87.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

NOW Stock Up 2.2 %

NOW stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.60. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.63 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

