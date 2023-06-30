Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,350,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,594 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $620,407,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,015,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY opened at $407.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.18.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

