Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.65 and its 200-day moving average is $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

