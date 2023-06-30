Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 685 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

