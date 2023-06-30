Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

VGK stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

