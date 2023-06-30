Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $66.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

