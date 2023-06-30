Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,590,000 after buying an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,366,000 after buying an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,468,000 after buying an additional 125,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,981,000 after buying an additional 430,472 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:APTV opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.38. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.