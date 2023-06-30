Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $240.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.52. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.72 and a fifty-two week high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

