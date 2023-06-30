Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $249.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

