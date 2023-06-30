Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 301.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.9% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Shares of ULTA opened at $465.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,048 shares of company stock worth $1,029,157 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

