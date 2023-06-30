Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 544 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EEM opened at $39.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.