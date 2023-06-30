Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EWW opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

