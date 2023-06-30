Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAT. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IAT opened at $33.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $682.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $56.89.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

