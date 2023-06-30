Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 556.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.93. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.11. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $612.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

