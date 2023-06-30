HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
MDNA opened at $0.52 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.
