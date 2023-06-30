HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

MDNA opened at $0.52 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 496,829 shares during the period. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 302,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 131,142 shares during the period. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

