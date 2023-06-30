HC Wainwright Weighs in on Invivyd, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invivyd in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invivyd’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Invivyd’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invivyd from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Invivyd Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $1.13 on Friday. Invivyd has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $123.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.11.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

