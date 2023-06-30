Head to Head Analysis: Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TMC the metals and Bunker Hill Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$170.96 million ($0.58) -2.55 Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A $900,000.00 $0.02 8.50

Volatility and Risk

TMC the metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunker Hill Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TMC the metals and Bunker Hill Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Bunker Hill Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -271.20% -172.22% Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -19.17%

Summary

Bunker Hill Mining beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

