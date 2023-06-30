Head-To-Head Comparison: DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) versus Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY)

Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Free Report) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Life Healthcare Group and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A DocGo 4.70% 7.05% 5.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Life Healthcare Group and DocGo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A $10.67 0.41 DocGo $440.52 million 2.17 $34.58 million $0.20 46.15

Analyst Ratings

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Life Healthcare Group. Life Healthcare Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Life Healthcare Group and DocGo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00

DocGo has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.43%. Given DocGo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than Life Healthcare Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of DocGo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DocGo beats Life Healthcare Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs. It also offers services in the areas of diagnostics, mental health, acute rehabilitation, renal dialysis, oncology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedic, pediatric, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and obstetric. In addition, the company provides diagnostic imaging services; magnetic resonance imaging and computerized tomography scanners; develops, manufactures, and distributes radiopharmaceuticals for use in positron emission tomography-computerized tomography (PET-CT) diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Afrox Healthcare Limited and changed its name to Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited in January 2005. Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; testing; vaccinations; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

