Head to Head Comparison: SCWorx (WORX) vs. Its Competitors

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SCWorx to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -135.28% -43.42% -20.89%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -3.34 SCWorx Competitors $4.92 billion $155.44 million 20.71

This table compares SCWorx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SCWorx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SCWorx and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 163 838 1839 53 2.62

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 25.27%. Given SCWorx’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SCWorx rivals beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx. In addition, the company focuses on selling personal protective equipment and COVID-19 rapid test kits. It sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its direct sales force, and distribution and reseller partnerships. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

