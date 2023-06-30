Head-To-Head Comparison: SES AI (NYSE:SES) versus Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Free Report) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SES AI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.15% -9.98% Expion360 -135.32% -180.75% -124.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SES AI and Expion360, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 1 3 0 0 1.75 Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SES AI presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.36%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than Expion360.

28.0% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Expion360 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SES AI has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expion360 has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SES AI and Expion360’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.13) -18.38 Expion360 $7.16 million 4.91 -$7.54 million ($1.30) -3.92

Expion360 has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expion360, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SES AI beats Expion360 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

(Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Expion360

(Free Report)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.